She's currently overseeing a battle of personalities on Celebrity Treasure Island - now Bree Tomasel is among a swag of ZM hosts celebrating victory in a fight of their own.

For the first time ever, ZM has beaten The Edge in all major weekday time slots, both in the Auckland market, and nationwide, making it New Zealand's most popular music station with Kiwis under 40.

It drew almost 23,000 new listeners in the latest GfK independent commercial radio survey, the biggest audience growth of any commercial network.

That makes it party time for everyone at ZM, including breakfast hosts Fletch, Vaughan & Megan, the Jam-Packed Workday's Georgia Burt, Bree and her drive co-host Clint and evening host Cam Mansel.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Newstalk ZB maintains dominance

"ZM's shows now beat the Edge in breakfast, mornings, afternoons, drive and nights," says Dean Buchanan, Group Director of Entertainment at the network's parent company, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME).

Fletch, Vaughan and Megan once again delivered New Zealand's number one breakfast music show, not only with 18-34-year-olds but 25-54-year-olds too.

Fletch, Vaughan and Megan once again delivered New Zealand's number one breakfast music show, not only with 18-34-year olds but with 25-54-year olds as well. ZM continues its dominance as New Zealand's number one station with Kiwis aged 18-34.

"The listeners ZM is winning over are some of the most keenly fought after in the New Zealand radio market," says Buchanan. "They are incredibly hard to get to switch. To see the ZM team doing so well, is great reward for all their hard work."

Hauraki breakfast hosts Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells, who are now level pegging in Auckland at breakfast, with rival station, The Rock.

Another highlight for NZME was the audience increase for Hauraki breakfast hosts Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath, who are now level pegging in Auckland at breakfast, with rival station, The Rock.

Buchanan added that MediaWorks station The Breeze also had an exceptional result nationwide, beaten only by Newstalk ZB.

ZB maintained its dominance of the national radio scene, ranking number one across New Zealand with all listeners. Mike Hosking is number one with breakfast listeners, with Marcus Lush number one on nights.

"Radio continues to be a dominant choice for New Zealanders when it comes to accessing news and entertainment," says NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. "To see 83 per cent of Kiwis, or 3.6 million people, tune into radio each week is staggering when there are so many competing demands on their time and attention.

Advertisement

"Combine that with the growing audiences attracted to new digital platforms like NZME's iHeartRadio, the popularity of audio-based media will continue to flourish," says Boggs.

Bree Tomasel with her Celebrity Treasure Island co-host Matt Chisholm.

Radio Hauraki's iHeart reach went from 145,000 at the end of August 2018 to nearly 400,000 at the end of August this year. On all podcast platforms Fletch, Vaughan & Megan's "best of" podcast has had 2.4 million downloads and plays this year.