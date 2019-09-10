It's a strange but interesting time to be on a business trip to Hong Kong.

The world's media is understandably focused on the protests which have shaken the city for the past three months.

But it creates the impression of a city under siege. That's mostly not the case - at least not during the working week.

I'm here as a guest of the Hong Kong government to attend the city's big Belt and Road Summit.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Belt and Road - for the uninitiated - is China's largest foreign policy initiative.

It aims to create a new economic zone based

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.