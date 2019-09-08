As the Hong Kong protest reaches the end of its third month, New Zealand Herald journalist Keith Ng is on the ground with the marching crowds.

The Hong Kong Police have lost control of the situation, and they have lost control of themselves.

Over the past week, they've come under fresh accusations of brutality. Footage of police pepper-spraying and striking unarmed individuals cowering on the ground has supercharged public anger.


Protesters have been holding vigils and sit-ins at the subway station where the incident took place a week ago, demanding that subway management release CCTV footage, amidst conspiracy theories that

