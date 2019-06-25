Could New Zealand accommodate another 200 million tourists over the next two decades?

Could Auckland Airport be five times bigger?

If we successfully position ourselves as the natural stepping stone between China and South America, for both tourism and trade, then we should brace ourselves for that level of growth, says Shanghai-based Professor Huang Renwai.

Huang was in Auckland this week to deliver a keynote speech to a conference co-hosted by the NZ China Council and Latin America NZ Business Council.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Called "Building the Southern Link", it aims to leverage the epic Chinese Belt and Road Initiative to position New

Related articles: