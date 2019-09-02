COMMENT

With less than three weeks to go until the 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan, Spark Sport faces several unresolved issues.

Here's a look at the five most thorny, as the clock ticks down.

1. Technical wobbles

New Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson recently told the Herald that Spark Sport is now technically up to snuff, with 99.99 per cent uptime, and that the telco's main focus in now on an education campaign.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

That pledge wasn't borne out by Spark Sport English Premier League coverage over the weekend, however, when Spark acknowledged problems with the streams for

2. Running out of time for education

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Last minute device support

4. The delay

5. What next?