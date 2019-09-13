From India to Burma, then Kathmandu, across to Hong Kong and now New Zealand - Sudesh Jhunjhnuwala's family took quite a trek before he arrived here to establish its Auckland outpost 18 years ago.

The founder of New Zealand's expanding $300 million Sudima Hotel chain tells of his family's tortuous migration route, having factories seized and suffering racial prejudice. Yet he harbours no grudges against those who created hardship for them.

"My grandfather Brijlal Jhunjhnuwala left India to make a living in 1917," says Sudesh. "India was a colony then and jobs were scarce, while Burma was booming.

"When World

