Key Points:

    • Site: 1.4ha
    • Floor space: 32,500sq m
    • Equivalent to 4 rugby fields
    • 33 meeting spaces of various sizes
    • 5 times larger than existing NZ convention space
    • Able to host events for up to 4000-plus people
    • NZ's largest theatre, able to seat 2850 people
    • NZICC designed by Warren and Mahoney, Woods Bagot, Moller Architects
    • 303-room 12-level Horizon Hotel by Warren and Mahoney, Moller Architects

    Who's it for, when will it be finished and what's it like inside? Anne Gibson went on the first tour of the $703 million NZ International Convention Centre

