Chorus reported a drop in full-year profit this morning, as expected - and the surprise departure of its boss, Kate McKenzie.

McKenzie will step down as managing director at the end of the year.

Unlike Spark, where Jolie Hodson was immediately named to succeed Simon Moutter, there was no immediate appointment to replace McKenzie. The board says a search is under way.

Telstra alumnus McKenzie was named Chorus' new boss in December 2016, replacing the long-serving Mark Ratcliffe.

Advertisement

The company gave no reason for her departure beyond that she wants to "spend more time with her Sydney-based family".

McKenzie was one of just three women to be running an NZX50 (the others are A2's Jayne Hrdlicka and newly-installed Spark boss Jolie Hodson).

Her tenure saw solid progress on the public-private Ultra Fast Broadband (UFB) fibre rollout, but was marred by a major scandal involving work exploitation by sub-contractors.

Her floated proposal for a single company to build a single 5G network - as Chorus has done for most of the UFB - ended up going nowhere.

READ MORE:

• How Chorus got into this jam: Three moments where the UFB went wrong

• 'Climate of fear' sees only three Chorus subcontractors charged

• Chorus sub-contractor Clearvision fined $73K for exploiting workers

Chorus' net profit for the 12-months to June 30 was $53 million, against the year-ago $85m.

The company pegged the profit fall on, "the increased interest costs of borrowing to fund the UFB rollout".

Ebitda fell to $636m from the year-ago $653m, in line with guidance.

Advertisement

Chorus paid a final dividend of 13.5 cents per share for a full-year 23cps, and forecast a 2020 dividend of 24cps.

READ MORE:

• The interview: New Spark boss takes tamer line on sport

• Researchers reveal best and worst NZ companies for women on boards

• The 40 most powerful people on the NZ tech scene

Total fixed-line connections fell from the year-ago 1.53m to 1.45m - in line with analysts' estimates as Spark makes inroads with fixed-wireless, and Chorus loses copper lines upgraded to fibre in areas controlled by smaller wholesalers Enable, Ultrafast Fibre and NorthPower Fibre.

Chorus said its leg of the UFB rollout (due to wrap up in 2022) was now 80 per cent complete with 842,000 premises passed and 584,000 connected.

What's next

Looking ahead, Chorus faces a much more stable regulatory environment than it did for much of the first decade of its life.

New telecommunications legislation, which kicks in from next year, will treat it like a utility, complete with a revenue cap.

But there are still three areas of uncertainty for investors to keep an eye on.

1. Fixed wireless

One is the rise of fixed-wireless - or a retail telco using its mobile network to deliver broadband into a home as a landline substitute, cutting Chorus out of the revenue loop.

Despite mutterings from competitors that Spark was frog-marching customers from fixed wireless to fibre, due to Rugby World Cup delivery jitters, Spark revealed last week that its fixed wireless customers actually increased by 36,000 over the year to 166,000 or around 20 per cent of its customer base.

And while Vodafone NZ has so far done very little in fixed wireless, chief executive Jason Paris has flagged it as a service his company will push aggressively under its new ownership. His stated goal is to move 15 per cent of Vodafone's broadband customers onto fixed-wireless within two years (2degrees has yet to move into the market).

UFB fibre will always have advantages over fixed wireless. Still, Spark and Vodafone's push inot fixed wireless can take the gloss of Chorus' future results.

And once 5G arrives, which will potentially allow for unlimited data fixed wireless plans at fibre-like speeds, it could really scrape into that gloss.

The unbundling bunfight

The new telco law allows for the unbundling of UFB fibre from early next year - that is, the likes of Spark, Vodafone and Vocus will be able to add their own electronics to Chorus' network (and those of the three smaller UFB companies), giving them more control over what services they offer, and at what price.

But although the new law says Chorus must give the retailers access, it doesn't say at what price.

A robust round of arm-wrestling is underway, with the Commerce Commission refereeing. Things are finely poised.

3. The wacc-a-mole fight

Then there's a second bunfight under way over how the ComCom estimates the weighted average cost of capital and other parameters will feed into the annual revenue cap that will bind Chorus after 2020.

Here, again, things are still very much up in the air.

Closed Friday at $5.14. The stock is up 16.55 per cent for the year.

Ahead of today's result, Forsyth Barr rated Chorus neutral, with a 12-month target of $5.50.

Chorus full-year result - 12 months to June 30, 2019

Net profit: $53m (-38%)

Ebitda: $636m (-3%)

Revenue: $970m (-2%)

Dividend: 23cps (+5%)

Total lines: 1.45m (-5%)