The Commerce Commission is interceding in a bid to resolve a pricing spat between retailers Vodafone and Vocus on one hand, and UFB fibre network provider Chorus on the other.

Vodafone NZ CEO Jason Paris and Vocus boss Mark Callander both screamed blue murder in April when Chorus proposed new UFB fibre wholesale pricing - labelling the proposed rate (around $62 a month) a "cynical" move to undermine a law change that aims to give retail ISPs more control over the broadband service they offer.

Callander called Chorus' proposed price "ridiculous". Paris said, "Our estimates are the average customer would

