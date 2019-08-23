Jayne Hrdlicka has wasted no time in making her mark on a2 Milk.

After just one year after in charge of one of New Zealand's most intriguing companies, she has already cemented in some far-reaching changes.

To the disappointment of some, she has shifted the goal posts so that the company invests more in its already explosive growth.

Even so, this week's result for the June year would be the envy of any company, anywhere.

It cracked the $1 billion revenue barrier for the first time and reported a 47 per cent leap in net profit to a record $287.7m.

