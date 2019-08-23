"Jolie Hodson wants to be a chief executive and if she gets her way, she will be among a very small group of women who have made it to the top of corporate New Zealand," the Herald wrote in 2016, profiling the telco's then-chief financial officer.

This year Hodson got her wish, in what was either an example of seamless succession planning or a closed-shop process, depending on your point of view.

Long-time Spark boss Simon Moutter resigned late in the day on April 2 and that evening Spark's board decided to appoint Hodson as his successor.

Asked if any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

5G without Huawei

Cable war

Spark's gender pay gap

Jolie Hodson:

Jolie Hodson's tips to making it to the top: