EDITORIAL:

It's a little rich for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Commerce Commission to be calling out industry for the cost of fuel and zeroing in on margins as the culprit.

"Our instinct was certainly that New Zealanders were being fleeced at the pump, now the Commerce Commission has confirmed that that is true," Ardern declared yesterday, on the back of a draft report confirming the fuel industry is not as competitive as it should be - and New Zealanders pay too much for petrol.

Petrol companies in New Zealand were in some instances making twice the revenue which

