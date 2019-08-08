

It's almost 25 years since the closure of the Tomoana Freezing Works.

To help bring back the memories and experiences of those that worked there, an exhibition is being held to commemorate its history.

The display will be held at the National Service Club in Hastings on Saturday August 17 from 10am-4pm.

Organiser of the event and former works employee Allan Jack has been building up photos and stories around the history of the works from when it opened in 1880 till when it closed in 1994.

Advertisement

The factory had gone a long way from when it first opened back in 1880. Photo / Supplied

"I have spent the last few years building up information of photos and stories from Napier Museum, historians and past employees to paint a picture and timeline of what it was like to work at the factory right from 1880 till 1994."

He has arranged for a range of past employees to attend and has also acquired uniforms of what employees used to wear over that time the plant was open and the different knives and tools used in the factory.

Jack said he even has pictures of former All Black Tori Reid, who played for the team in the 1930s, receiving a watch for having worked at the factory for more than 40 years.

He says that although the closure was a big part of the history of the factory, it has a lot more behind it and a lot more history also.

"It's a way to show just how important the factory was for many people and how much people don't know about it."