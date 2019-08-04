COMMENT:

There's a certain magnificence in the irony of lawyers failing to protect the rights of their own employees. Often privileged and certainly intelligent, you'd also assume junior lawyers were the most equipped among employees to fight for their rights.

Yet while the Russell McVeagh allegations brought to light systemic issues of sexual harassment in the law, it also revealed underlying issues of bullying and exploitation. And so it was that finally the Aotearoa Legal Workers' Union was born in May this year to give a voice to those with little bargaining power.

In just over two months the union

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: