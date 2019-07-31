An advertising expert says the latest Air New Zealand safety video is a return to form after the ''train wreck'' last time.

"I think it's going to be a crowd pleaser. It's a total hit, it will get smiles on the plane and people will see more in it every time they watch it.''

While there has been some claims the safety videos had had their day the one out today proved there was still plenty of life in the concept, said Goodale, who has been in the ad industry for more than 20 years.

While he hasn't worked on the airline's safety videos he was familiar with how they were made.

"It's really nicely produced and well written. There are some nice little jokes at their own expense about the rap video.''

He described that video as a ''brain explosion'' which was not only annoying but also didn't convey the safety message clearly.

The new one makes safety instructions very clear.

The video out toddy features All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen along with Captain Kieran Read, Sam Cane, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ryan Crotty join the cast in the safety video which takes viewers to the headquarters of "newly established airline" Air All Blacks where ideas for the airline's first safety video are being discussed.

Former Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili is also involved.

The video also stars 1987 rugby legends Sir Michael Jones, Sir John Kirwan, Buck Shelford, Gary Whetton and David Kirk.

Suits actor Rick Hoffman also features in the video, as well as Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis.

Stan Walker and star of the last All Blacks video Israel Dagg make an appearance as does 2003 Rugby World Cup nemesis, George Gregan.

Goodale rates Hansen's acting as among the best of those featured and says it was sensible not making too much of current All Blacks a good idea as there are no guarantees who will make the Cup in Japan, which is also featured.

Air New Zealand general manager global brand and content marketing Jodi Williams says the latest video is a futuristic take on two iconic Kiwi brands coming together to show the world just how much rugby is in the country's DNA.

Goodale agreed, saying All Blacks brand was huge around the world.

Air New Zealand says its most popular videos were the Hobbit-inspired safety video The Most Epic Safety Video Ever Made and An Unexpected Briefing which have more than 42 million global views and rising.

Air New Zealand Safety Video Compilation. Video / Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has worked with many actors and comedians from both New Zealand and offshore – including the cast of The Hobbit (twice), Betty White, Richard Simmons and Anna Faris, models – such as Chrissy Teigen and Rachel Hunter, sports stars, including the All Blacks and international surfers.

The airline, by size ranked about halfway in the pack of about 200 carriers around the world, sees the videos as being a way of capturing attention, relatively inexpensively.

Goodale estimated the video out today would have cost less than $1 million, alot less than the rap video that had a huge cast and was shot in many locations.

All videos needed to be vetted by the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure they met safety regulations.