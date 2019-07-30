Trouble at a 92-unit Takapuna apartment project where Harcourts Cooper & Co is claiming around $400,000 commission has surprised one lawyer who said the project appeared successful.

Nick Kearney of Schnauer & Co Lawyers at Milford said he had not expected financial issues with Anzac St's Sargeson Apartments because around 85 per cent of the scheme had been sold.

Yesterday, the Herald revealed the company which developed the units on The Block site has gone into voluntary administration, leaving the agency claiming $400,000, most likely as an unsecured creditor.

Companies Office records show Auburn Development is in the hands of

