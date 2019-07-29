COMMENT:

The rapid increase in imported products into New Zealand in recent years - combined with growing concerns around aluminium composite panels following the Grenfell disaster and rumours about imported weatherboards - shows there is a need to have one product register listing all building products.

With the CodeMark product certification scheme in disarray following three companies leaving, there needs to be a more robust way to demonstrate that an importer, supplier or manufacturer warrants that a building product meets the requirements of the New Zealand Building Code. When building consent authorities (BCAs) such as city councils no longer choose

Related articles: