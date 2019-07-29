Private equity-owned entertainment company Funlab plans to have 10 mini-golf and arcade bar concepts operating in New Zealand in the next three to four years.

The Australian company, which in the last financial year had a turnover of more than $100 million and operates 10 different venue concepts, will invest more than $30m in the market to expand its quirky hospitality offerings which it says are a modern take on the traditional nightclub.

Funlab operates pop-culture themed mini-golf bar Holey Moley on Auckland's waterfront and is gearing up to launch arcade bar Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq in Newmarket in September.

