COMMENT:

The cannabis sector continues to be in the spotlight as more and more countries legalise its use, particularly medical cannabis.

Marijuana was legalised in Canada last year and the Canadian Government is expected to sanction cannabis infusion edibles in the next 12 months. These edibles, which can be consumed through cookies, chocolate bars, drinks and snacks, are viewed as healthy alternatives to marijuana smoke and are attracting big brand companies to the sector.

Canada is one of only six countries to legalise cannabis for recreational use, with the others being Uruguay, South Africa, Guam, Georgia and the Northern Mariana

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: