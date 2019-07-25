OPINION by JAMES ARACI

The Climate Change Coalition of businesses has launched a new pledge. Meridian Energy has produced what it says is New Zealand's first corporate report that lists exposure to climate risk. It is a time when public demands for climate change action among business is red hot, most recently sparked by the Interim Climate Change Committee's report.

But big investment funds are also demanding more "responsible investment" options.

This, in fact, is a great opportunity for Kiwi businesses to attract some of this capital.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Demand for responsible investment options

Responsible investing has emerged as a fundamental practice

Climate change investment drivers

Appealing to responsible investors