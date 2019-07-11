Bricks and mortar travel management company, Orbit, is partnering with Airbnb for business travellers.

The two companies say the partnership is the first of its kind in New Zealand and will provide the opportunity for Orbit clients to potentially save up to an average of $49 a night when their staff book an Airbnb over traditional hotels.

Traditional travel agents are increasingly turning to online suppliers for partnerships and Orbit World Travel's Wellington managing director Paul Rennie said his firm was responding to customer demand.

The firm had been working towards a formal partnership for several years, spurred by hotel

