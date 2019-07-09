COMMENT:

Digital payments happened because there's a real need for them. Who doesn't want easier and cheaper ways to handle payments, locally and especially overseas ones?

Just about everyone's connected to the internet now. Transactions done conveniently in milliseconds rather than days and weeks is what businesses yearn for.

Nevertheless, sending and receiving payments can still be drawn out and expensive. One nightmare scenario involves being sent a United States cheque, and then depositing it into your New Zealand bank account.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If you think clearing local cheques is slow, try the same with US ones. It can take over a

Related articles: