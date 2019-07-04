Chiefs of the United States air traffic controllers union say they fear being continually squeezed by political conflict in their country.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association leaders - who have been in New Zealand to thank their Kiwi colleagues for support during a 35-day government shutdown - say it was ''painful'' to see the system come apart.

A political row over border security funding led to the shutting down of a quarter of the US government earlier this year during which air traffic controllers who turned up to work weren't paid.

''There were statements like this could go on for weeks and months which made the uncertainty really problematic for the workforce,'' said the association's executive vice president Trish Gilbert.

''Alot of new trainees not making top of the pay scale have a lot of student debt and uncertainty about how long they weren't going to get paid was damaging.''

The US association president Paul Rinaldi said the New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association was among the first of partner unions around the world to offer moral support and order food for those operating in a few towers.

''They reached out with pizzas around the facilities - that really lifted the spirits,'' he said.

There's a shortage of air traffic controllers in many countries, including this country where NZALPA says here have been flight delays due a lack of staff. IN the US numbers are at a 30-year low.

He said there were 10,500 fully certified controllers in the US, and 3000 in some form of training.

To fully staff towers 14,000 to 15,000 were needed.

He said the threat of a shut-down was damaging because one of the first things that happened was hiring and training stopped in a sector that was one of the keystones of the economy.

''It exacerbates the problem of short staff. We're pushing for finding stable dependable funding our aviation system,'' says Rinaldi.

''Whether it be gun control or planned parenthood or immigration - our aviation system seems to be in the middle of a tug of war between those issues and it's got to stop.''

He blamed both Republicans and Democrats who claimed a government shutdown - where federal funding is turned off for many workers.

''Parties in this country are not talking about solving these issues. For the last two and a half years been a continuing cycle of shut downs or possible shut downs. What we're finding as we lead to a possible shut down we find air traffic control system just concentrates on making it work , the day to e.day, not making it better or training.''

US National Air Traffic Controllers president Paul Rinaldi and executive VP Trish Gilbert. Photo / Michael Craig

The decision by a handful of air traffic controllers to stay home late in the shutdown - and delays at other major airports, including in New Jersey, Philadelphia and Atlanta - forced President Donald Trump to agree to a three-week cease-fire.

Rinaldi said it was fortunate that not many staff left during the shut down which he feared could happen again.

''A few years ago a shut down used to be something to be ashamed of for both parties but today it seems a badge of honour.''