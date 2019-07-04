COMMENT

Research funding being channelled into Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) is reducing the competitive edge of our top universities.

CRIs grab most of the Government's contract research - in 2018 that was something like $750 million. This research, while having a commercial and community outcomes, does not add to our international competitiveness in the same way that university research does. It does also not link to the preparation of students and future workers.

Research is a key output of our universities. It is published and shared with the world and is used by major international indices as a key component

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: