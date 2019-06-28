On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Overcrowding in Air New Zealand's premium lounges is forcing the airline to make it harder to get into them.
It's understood the airline will announce new rules early next week to ensure its most frequent flyers get a better deal at the same time as it's about to get harder for those who earn points on some credit cards to access them.
The airline has surveyed its frequent flyers about the lounges and sources say the most consistent complaint is that they overcrowded.
This past week more problems emerged at its Auckland international lounge when ''exceptionally heavy demand'' meant somepassengers were diverted away from its lounge into the airport company's Strata Lounge.
''Sometimes changes in costs, external partnerships and market conditions means we have to make changes to our products. We are making this change due to new requirements from our partner, Air New Zealand,'' an ANZ spokeswoman said.
And KiwiBank will follow suit with its Platinum Visas from August 1 putting up the spending for two entries to $30,000 and capping the number of passes to four a year.
Overcrowding has been exacerbated by growing numbers of Air New Zealand's 17 million passengers a year rising through the ranks of its Airpoints scheme which rewards frequent flyers at certain levels with lounge access.
You can buy Koru membership for $629 a year (plus a $255 joining fee) and some credit cards offer discounts on this.
It is not known whether Air New Zealand will change earning rates or put up membership prices but will aim to improve the experience for its most frequent flyers, often high value business travellers.
Business cabin passengers on Air New Zealand and its partner airlines, including Singapore Airlines, United and Cathay Pacific, also have access to its international lounge and the number of those travelling at the front of the plane has increased.
This includes growing numbers of leisure travellers and families, increasing pressure on international lounges which have on tap substantial food, a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, TV lounges and showers.
Flight Centre general manager of product Victoria Courtney said the lounges had proved too popular and once passengers had a taste of them they didn't want to give them up.
She had heard of customers taking a quick turnaround flight to Sydney just to keep up their status.
Air New Zealand faced a challenge to not annoy those who miss out with the tougher entry requirements.
''I think people enjoy the experience so much that letting people down will be harder than they think. Some people will be clinging on as hard as they can.''
Courtney said Air New Zealand was ''ruthless'' in not giving away free lounge passes.
''They are aware of the issue and trying to protect the customer experience.''