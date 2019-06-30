The Ministry for the Environment has developed an online complaints portal for consumers to report retailers breaking the law by supplying single-use plastic bags.

From tomorrow, retailers are prohibited to supply single-use plastic bags. The ban applies to all plastic bags with handles, including thicker boutique-style plastic bags and any that describe being "biodegradable". It does not include roll plastic produce bags commonly found in supermarkets and green grocers.

Retailers that continue to supply the plastic bags face prosecution and subsequently a fine of up to $100,000 under the Waste Minimisation Act. However, the Ministry for the Environment says the

Related articles: