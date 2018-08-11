Plastic bag ban could cost people's jobs - union

Asking people on the street about the banning of single-use plastic bags in a year's time.

The Government's plastic bag ban could cost jobs, says E tū.

Single-use plastic bags will be banned in New Zealand and are to be phased out over the next 12 months, the Government said on Friday.

Retailers rushed to support the ban with many like Countdown, Foodstuffs and The Warehouse already having plans to phase out plastic bags from their shops and supermarkets.

E tū - one of the country's largest private-sector unions, supports the move but its industry co-ordinator Ron Angel told RNZ the transition needed to be fair on workers.