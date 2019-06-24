Hi-tech state-of-the-art house-building factories have long been seen as a rescue for New Zealand's residential construction sector, which is struggling to cope with strong demand. So when one of the largest players in the sector says it is using this as a solution, it's time to sit up and take notice.

Details are emerging about who's behind what could be New Zealand's biggest new house-building factory, where it is, what stage it's at and when we might get the first look inside.

Could this be a game-changer for the country and provide thousands of much-needed warm, dry, well-insulted well-built durable

Related articles: