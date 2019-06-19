New Zealand's economy grew in line with expectations in the first quarter, shored up by strong construction activity, but weak services output – which represents two-thirds of the economy - was a drag on growth.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.6 per cent in the three months to March 31 after a 0.6 per cent rise in the December quarter, and was 2.5 per cent higher than the same quarter a year earlier, Stats NZ said.

Economists polled by Bloomberg predicted GDP expanded a quarterly 0.6 per cent and was 2.4 per cent higher than a year earlier. The Reserve Bank predicted quarterly growth of 0.4 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar rose to 65.61 US cents from 65.38 cents immediately before the announcement.

"Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 per cent on top of a 2.2 per cent increase in the previous quarter," national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said.

However, strong growth in the construction was tempered by subdued results in the service industries, which represents about 66 per cent of the economy, he said. The service industries experienced their lowest quarterly growth since the September 2012 quarter, rising 0.2 per cent.

Within services, retail, accommodation and restaurants production shrank 0.5 per cent. The lower activity in accommodation and restaurants reflected a dip in visitor arrivals to New Zealand in February and March.

Rental, hiring and real estate services, and ownership of owner-occupied dwellings fell 0.2 per cent due to fewer property sales in the March quarter.

Within the goods-producing industries, which represent around 19 per cent of GDP, the rise in construction was reflected in investment in non-residential building, which lifted 9.9 per cent and residential buildings, up 2.7 per cent.

Manufacturing activity rose 1.4 per cent in the March quarter after falling 0.4 per cent in the prior quarter. Increased food, beverage and tobacco manufacturing contributed strongly to the rise this quarter.

The primary industries, which represent 7 per cent of GDP, shrank 0.7 per cent after a 0.3 per cent contraction in the December quarter. The fall in the March quarter was due to unfavourable weather conditions. Agriculture was down 2.3 per cent, forestry and logging was down 1.2 per cent and fishing eased 0.4 per cent.

Mining rose 9.6 per cent due to more exploration activity along with an increase in oil and gas extraction.

On an expenditure measure, GDP expanded 0.8 per cent on the quarter and 2.9 per cent on the year.

Within the expenditure measure, household spending was up 0.5 per cent in the March quarter after a 1 per cent rise in the prior quarter. Investment in fixed assets was up 2.4 per cent in the March quarter after lifting 1.5 per cent in the December period.

On a per capita basis, GDP expanded 0.1 per cent in the quarter from a 0.2 per cent lift in the December quarter. For the year ended March, GDP per capita was up 0.9 per cent.

Stats NZ also said the real purchasing power of New Zealanders rose in the March quarter and real gross national disposable income – or RGNDI – was up 0.6 per cent.

With a population increase of 0.5 per cent, the RGNDI per capita was up 0.1 per cent in the March quarter after falling 0.7 per cent in the December quarter.

The size of New Zealand's economy in current prices was $296 billion, Stats NZ said.

- BusinessDesk