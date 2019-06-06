A Tokyo-based Kiwi car dealer says he's alarmed that an increasing number of used vehicles, including electric cars, that have been in accidents in Japan are being imported into New Zealand.

Kevin Dobbs of Tokyo Euro is urging New Zealanders to do their homework before buying, claiming some dealers are misrepresenting the history of Japanese imports, by denying, or omitting to declare to prospective customers, that the cars had been in accidents and had been repaired - usually in Japan.

Northland farmer Lyall Preston, who has bought vehicles in from Japan through Dobbs, has backed up his claim, saying he