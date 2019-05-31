Tesla's highly anticipated Model 3 is now available for order in New Zealand, but it will cost Kiwis $20,000 more than it would in the United States.

According to Tesla's website, the Standard Range Plus model will cost $73,900 – excluding on-road costs and delivery.

But in the US, Tesla started taking orders at the beginning of March what Tesla chief executive Elon Musk dubbed the "affordable" Tesla with a starting price of US$35,000 ($53,581).

Tesla has had to make some cost-cutting moves to be able to sell the Model 3 at US$35,000 and still make a profit, including shifting all its sales from stores to the internet.

Musk said of the "affordable" Tesla that it was essential to the company's survival.

The Standard Range Plus model features a single-motor set-up capable of the 0–100km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds, a top speed of 225km/h, and a range of 460km per charge, according to the company's website.

The Standard Range Plus model is one of two options available in the New Zealand market, with a Performance Upgrade to set customers back $94,200 (excluding on-road costs and delivery).

The Performance Upgrade Model 3 Tesla includes 20-inch wheels, uprated brakes, Track Mode, a carbon fibre boot spoiler, and a top speed of 261km/h.

The Performance Upgrade model has a range of 560km per charge and can reach 0–100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Both versions of the Model 3 available in New Zealand come in five colours – solid black, midnight silver metallic, deep blue metallic, pearl white multi-coat and red multi-coat.

The multi-coat red, famously associated with Tesla, does cost $3200 more however, while the midnight silver metallic, deep blue metallic are an additional $1600 and the pearl white multi-coat will cost $2400. The solid black is included.

The autopilot feature will add an additional $8000 to your drive away cost.

Deliveries, Tesla says, will begin in August.