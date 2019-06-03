A business with Hong Kong connections is examining the prospect of a Newmarket redevelopment on a 1.4ha site on and around The Warehouse store.

Huan Ma, Fortune Arising's Auckland-based development manager, said a mixed-use project of shops, commercial and accommodation was planned but he stressed that the scheme was at an early phase.

No official consents had yet been applied for at Auckland Council, he said.

Ignite shows this scheme for The Warehouse, Newmarket.

Property records show Fortune Arising Development owns six neighbouring titles backing onto the railway line and opposite the Olympic Pools and Fitness Centre.

Ma said the business had bought the sites about three years ago and was "just starting to look at what's the best way to do this, what's the best product. Which is the best outcome for Auckland? Is it demolition, maintenance or modifying?" he asked of low-rise buildings on the site, now zoned for intensification under the Unitary Plan.

"We don't know yet," he said telling how the site was a big opportunity and he would soon establish an Auckland office.

Property Records show Fortune Arising Development owns 11, 13, 15 and 17 Railway St and 80 Broadway.

The property at 80 Broadway is listed on Auckland Council's web site as having a $31m valuation.

Companies Office records show Fortune Arising Development's directors are Normand Liang of Epsom, Tao Luo of Castor Bay and Norman Tang Fai Ng and Cheung Hin Harry Tsang, both of Hong Kong.

The Warehouse has traded from 80 Broadway for many years.

Fiona Shilton, The Warehouse group general property manager said: "Our landlord is Fortune Arising and we lease the property. At this point, we can't comment on the future plans for the store but as soon as we are in a position to do so we will let you know."

Ignite Architects displays a redevelopment for The Warehouse in Newmarket on its site.

Broadway in Newmarket, where the scheme is planned. Photo/Google Maps

"This extensive mixed-use master planning project for The Warehouse Group completely redefines its existing, high profile site in one of Auckland's premier shopping districts, Newmarket," the architects say, showing a new store.

That scheme also showed premises for Warehouse Stationary, Torpedo 7, Noel Leeming and New World.

Ignite says its plans included "retail spaces, residential apartments, a hotel, office space and an underground carpark." The project would have 18,000sq m of built space. Above shops was three levels of offices as well as 40 apartments in the scheme.

The hotel has a Quest logo in the indicative design.

"Mixed-use master planning project for The Warehouse Group": Ignite's Newmarket scheme

Ignite said the scheme "has provided a strong future direction for The Warehouse Group's high-profile Newmarket site."

Grant Armstrong, Grant Bannatyne and Scott Inverarity are Ignite's "key people" involved in the scheme, the web site says.

However, Ignite also says completion is due in 2018.

Businesspeople in Newmarket said they were meeting Ma to discuss Fortune Arising's plans the scheme and said they supported changes.

The site had low-rise buildings and extensive, flat, ground-level parking areas, yet was a valuable holding which could take substantial new buildings to enhance the area, one said.