Air New Zealand will cut capacity across its domestic network in the next financial year as its growth outlook weakens.

The airline says its domestic growth had increased 20 per cent during the last five years to around 13.8 million seats.

However, there would be a ''slight decline'' of 2 per cent in domestic seats in the coming year.

This would be achieved by ''targeted frequency reductions in select markets,'' an investor day presentation slide says.

Air New Zealand has seen a slowdown in domestic demand, particularly from leisure travellers as economic growth weakens. Overseas tourists fill about a quarter of Air New Zealand's domestic flights and high international visitor growth rates have also slowed.

An airline spokeswoman said from July it would begin making some mostly off-peak frequency reductions to domestic main trunk routes plus some regional services out of Nelson, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Blenheim and Tauranga.

She stressed that this was a reduction in frequency and the airline ''remained committed to all routes in New Zealand.''

It was starting a new route - Auckland to Invercargill - later this year.

Jeff McDowall Air New Zealand's CFO Interview.

Details were being sought of the Air New Zealand routes that would be affected by the cuts.

Jetstar too has already been cutting domestic capacity.

Jetstar has announced seasonal cuts to its turbo prop services between Auckland and New Plymouth and figures seen by Herald show it is also cutting back its Napier, Nelson and Palmerston North services.

The airline is also ending its three times weekly Dunedin-Wellington service tomorrow but that capacity transfers to two extra weekly flights from Auckland to Rarotonga over winter. Jetstar is also boosting Wellington-Queenstown flights from October.

Yesterday, Air New Zealand told investors it had cut up to $60 million off forecast pre-tax profits in just two months as high fuel costs hit.

The airline has dropped guidance for earnings this financial year to $340 million, the bottom of its previously announced range.

"Based on the current market environment and reflecting an additional approximately $25 million headwind from increased jet fuel prices (assuming an average price for the second half of the year of US$78 per barrel), we are targeting 2019 earnings before taxation to exceed $340 million," the airline said.

That compares with a target range for operating earnings of between $340 million and $400 million given on March 28.

Its first-half net profit dropped by 34 per cent to $152m.

Last year, it was forecasting pre-tax profits of $425m to $525m for the current financial year.

The airline has underway a process to carve 5 per cent from overhead costs of support services in response to a dip in demand growth that emerged late last year. It has also been hit by rising operational costs, mainly fuel.

Growth across its network had been pared back to 3 per cent to 5 per cent on average, during the next three years, revised from 5 per cent to 7 per cent to reflect slower demand.

READ MORE: Air NZ's big call on planes

Following yesterday's investor day, Forsyth Barr analyst Andy Bowley said inflationary pressures were evident across labour and other operational inputs increasing the need for yield advances.

''The cost backdrop has deteriorated in recent months while demand is consistent with management's revised outlook from its January profit warning,''

The airline yesterday announced it would buy eight new Dreamliner 787-10 to replace its 777-200s from 2022. The airline has options to buy 12 more Dreamliners but this would depend on travel demand.

While the big airlines are cutting back, one airline has announced expanded services.

Air Chathams says its Auckland-Whanganui flights had become so popular in the last three years it would a larger plane on the route on the weekend during the next three months.



