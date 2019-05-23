Hastings resident Hineawe Crawford, 16, has applied for more jobs than she can remember but they all require something she doesn't have: experience.

She started applying at age 15 to help fund her up-and-coming softball career, but months and dozens of applications later, she is still jobless.

"I started handing out CVs last year. I turned 16 in February this year."

Crawford says she has no experience but is willing to give anything a go.

"I am looking for part-time, after-school and weekend work. I have got my First Aid certificate, and I have done a barista course."

Crawford is off California in September for the 16 and under Capital Sports Academy girls softball team's tour of the US.

She's been an age-group New Zealand softball rep in the past, and was approached by Kiri Shaw, Olympian and former White Sox captain, to be part of the team.

In her invitation to Crawford, Shaw noted Crawford's great attitude.

"When I asked around, after having seen Hine on the mound for Waikato at U23 nats this year, it was actually my 13-year-old daughter who told me you had pitched for Hawke's Bay at U15 nats last year," Shaw wrote.

"I was really surprised at how young you were and 'ballsy', which is a great trait to have as a youngster and as a pitcher."

Hineawe Crawford has been searching and applying for jobs unsuccessfully to fundraise to go to California in September this year to be part of the USA Tour – 16U Girls Capital Sports Academy Team.

As part of the team she needs to fundraise $6000, but without a job she's raised only $800 so far.

Last week, optimistically, she applied for five more jobs - Number One Shoe Warehouse, Pak'nSave, Briscoes and two others

"They all emailed me back saying I was unsuccessful."

Crawford said she is not picky in her applications because, for her, any part-time job would do.

"I applied to be a kitchen hand, front-of-counter staff member, and cafes. I got rejected."

McDonald's and KFC also received applications from her which were subsequently rejected.

Her mother Kerri Thompson says it's typical of her daughter to want to help out with the fundraising.

However, while her daughter wants to stay strong, all the rejections are getting her down, she says.

"She is asking 'what's wrong with me?'

"All these people want somebody with experience, but how are you supposed to get any experience if no one is willing to give you any."

Thompson says it's not just the rejection emails that hurt.

"She took her CV to five cafes. Not one of them sent an email back saying 'thanks for dropping off your CV'.

"That's really annoying."

She believes any cafe or store would be lucky to have her.

"She's bubbly, and a bloody hard worker and any cafe would be lucky to have her."

The Recruitment Company Hastings consultant Karen Cracknell said it was hard for people with no qualifications to get a job, but it is possible.

"It is a case-by-case basis. If they come in, are reliable, keen, willing to work then we can definitely help."

Cracknell said not being able to drive could be a liability for young people trying to get into the workforce.

"Quite often we get the family involved."

She also advises anyone applying for a job to clean up their social media presence.

"Employers look at social media these days. Just make sure the social media profile looks good."

Cracknell said she would like to meet Crawford to see how she could help.

"Every young person definitely deserves a chance."