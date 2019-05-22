Outdoor clothing label Swazi has announced that it will move its business offshore to manufacture the majority of its garments in Thailand.

Swazi has been manufacturing its hunting and fishing garments in New Zealand for 25 years but company founder and managing director Davey Hughes says the label has struggled to keep up with demand over the past 18 months.

Hughes said the Levin-based company had not laid off its local production staff and that they would move to make only the "technical" garments. Workers in Thailand would make its basic ranges, including base layers, thermals and fleeces.

"The solution that we've come up with is to move basically our entire production floor [offshore]," Hughes said in video posted on YouTube.

"Over the years we've really held fast to the fact that every single item that we made was made right here in New Zealand but the fact of the matter is for us to keep up with that demand."

Hughes said the company decided to move production to Thailand to meet demand and "maintain the quality", not to cut manufacturing costs. However, he said there would be a price reduction on the garments as a result.

Production would move over to Thailand within the next month, he said.

Hughes told the Herald the company had employed an additional eight staff in the past year but still was not able to keep up with demand.

It took between three to four years to train an employee to make high performance garments such as its farming range, windproof fabrics and helicopter rescue suits, he said.

"Our production manager was saying 'Look, we can't keep up with the current demand and you want to add another three garments into this range, it just can't happen', so that's been the driving force behind why we have made this move."



Swazi has been vocal about its manufacturing and keeping production locally in New Zealand to create jobs for New Zealanders.

On its website, it says: "To us, creating jobs for people who live in our town is pretty much the best community-oriented thing we can do. It's bloody awesome to see people develop pride in what they do every day to earn a crust.

"It's much more rewarding to watch people grow than to watch a bank balance grow, because bank balances just get bigger – people get better," the website states.

"We honestly don't get why someone would deny their own family, friends and neighbours a job just to make a couple of extra bucks on a T-shirt."

Ben Kepes, owner of rival Christchurch-based clothing brand Cactus Outdoor, said Hughes had been passionate about New Zealand manufacturing for years but said it was still possible to manufacture large volumes of garments in this country.

"Davey has always been a strong proponent for keeping employment in New Zealand and retaining local manufacturing and it's great to hear that at least some of the Swazi line will still be made here. However, while no-one should think for a minute that it's an easy challenge, it's a shame that, rather than trying to scale the business locally and being a part of rebuilding a once-proud heritage of domestic manufacturing, they succumb to the easier option of moving offshore," Kepes said.

Kepes said Cactus had been manufacturing in New Zealand for more than 25 years.

"[Cactus has] been focused on keeping manufacturing here in New Zealand and we believe that changes in technology, consumer buying habits and a broader focus on the impacts of manufacturing mean that right now is actually a really good time to double down on making locally."