Shopping online to pick up the order in store is a way of shopping which retailers are pushing, and heavily investing in, in this country.

The concept has been around for decades, and has grown in popularity in recent years, now accounting for more than 8 per cent of the country's overall retail spend, but click and collect - seen as a combination of online and traditional in-store shopping - is only beginning to pick up in popularity.

Retailers and shopping centre property managers have noticed this, and they are increasingly jumping on the hybrid bandwagon.

Click and collect shopping has reached great heights in Britain and the United States, which have seen parcel pick-up hubs trialled and pop up in the most unusual places.

Advertisement

In the UK, major supermarkets Sainsbury's and Tesco trialled click and collect pick-up points in some of London's tube station and US department chain Nordstrom has its own dedicated stores for online shopping parcel collections. E-commerce giant Amazon even has parcel collection points in some mainstream supermarkets.

While there are no official figures of the percentage of retail sales made through click and collect means in this country, retail analysts say the medium is growing in popularity among consumers.

New Zealand's largest retailer The Warehouse and supermarket giant Pak'nSave are just two major retail operations leading the click and collect movement in New Zealand.

Kiwi Property Group, which owns the country's largest shopping mall Sylvia Park, has also noticed the uptake in click and collect. As a result it is gearing up to roll out "click and collect car parks" from June 1 - dedicated parking spaces for customers to use to pop in and out of the mall for a short span of time.

"We've identified three car park [areas] where there will be specifically click and collect car parks - they'll be easily identifiable," says Linda Trainer, general manager of retail at Kiwi Property.

"What people will be able to do is come into these specific car parks, come into the centre, collect your item and then get out as quickly as you can."

If successful, Kiwi Property will roll the same initiative out to its other portfolio shopping centres such as The Plaza in Palmerston North, Westgate and Northlands.

Trainer says Sylvia Park had recognised the convenience and appeal of click and collect. "Retail now is about omni-channel strategies, a theme of integration between the retailer and customer. Click and collect offers great customer convenience ... customers can order an item, know that it's going to be waiting for them and don't have to worry about it being out of stock.

"If they go to pick it up and it doesn't fit or the colour isn't quite right they can change it on the spot. There are no worries about returns or delivery fees - it's faster and much more convenient."

Retailers at Sylvia Park say up to 30 per cent of their sales are now coming via click and collect, and Trainer says about one million people live within a 10km radius of Sylvia Park mall so the move to adopting a click and collect strategy makes sense.

Linda Trainer, general manager of retail at Kiwi Property Group. Photo / File

The growth of domestic online sales is now growing at a faster rate than international online sales, indicating people are now buying more locally. Trainer believes this is in part because of click and collect.

Over 70 per cent of shoppers in Britain use click and collect. In New Zealand and Australia the uptake is at a similar but much lower rate.

"Sometimes customers miss deliveries, sometimes they live in an apartment block and have concerns about leaving parcels outside their apartments so click and collect really services their needs as well."

Retail analyst and industry commentator Chris Wilkinson says click and collect was another way retailers could "get themselves in front of consumers".

"It's a continual challenge to try and remain relevant for retainers and it enables new conversations you can have with consumers. Consumers have increasingly busy lifestyles and this is one of the responses to that."

As people's lifestyles continue to get increasingly busier, click and collect would likely continue to grow in popularity, Wilkinson says.

People are really changing the way they prioritise their time ... and that has reprioritised shopping.

"People are really changing the way they prioritise their time ... and that has reprioritised shopping in people's minds, particularly chore shopping, which they are looking to expedite in any way they possibly can."

Some Nordstrom stores in the US have click and collect hubs in their entrances, and this was becoming a standard model with many retailers.

"Once you've got someone in the store, even if it's just inside the 'lease line' as we call them, there is chance they will browse further."

Wilkinson says click and collect hubs and locations have "greater relevance" in city centres as people's lifestyles are changing and getting busier.

He says as this increases consumers can expect to see click and collect hubs built into malls and supermarkets. In Australia, for example, Scentre Group, the operator of Westfield shopping centres, has rolled out Koru lounge-esque areas to pick up click and collect parcels.

A click and collect station inside department store chain Nordstrom's Ala Moana store in Hawaii. Photo / Supplied

Sixty stores at Sylvia Park currently offer click and collect shopping, including Zara, Country Road, Barkers and Rodd & Gunn.

Pak'nSave at Sylvia Park has implemented click and collect lockers inside the mall, and dedicated click and collect car parking spaces, following how popular the shopping means has become.

Store owner-operator Craig McKeown says there has been steady growth in the adoption of click and collect at the store.

"Click and collect is proving to be so popular that we've added more pick-up option times in response to customer demand for the offering," McKeown says.

"We're always listening to what our customers want and they want value, convenience and simplicity. Customers love click and collect for their long shops or for after school pick-ups when they might be pressed for time."

Warehouse chief executive Pejman Okhovat next to the retailer's first click and collect tower. Photo / Supplied

"Red Shed" retailer The Warehouse earlier this month implemented a 5m-tall click and collect tower capable of holding up to 300 parcels outside of its Sylvia Park store.

The Warehouse has partnered up with Estonian technology firm Cleveron which develops the vending machine-like towers and technology that automates the click and collect process for parcel collection. The same technology is used by some of the world's largest retailers, including Walmart, which has 2000 in use throughout the world.

The Warehouse will trial the technology for the next three months with the intention of rolling it out to its network of stores.

Earlier in the month, The Warehouse chief executive Pejman Okhovat said the click and collect tower was one of several initiatives it was trialling to enhance its shopping experience.

Online sales at The Warehouse are increasing and account for just over 5 per cent of all sales, according to group's latest financial report. The retailer has experienced double-digit growth in online sales for the past two years.

About a third of online orders at The Warehouse are through click and collect.