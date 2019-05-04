Return fares to Paris and Rome will drop below $1000 at a travel event tomorrow.

The lead-in fares to the two European capitals for $999 are on flights in October and November later this year from Auckland and are on Air China which flies Boeing Dreamliners.

The airline flies through its home base of Beijing.

The House of Travel Auckland Travel Bazaar is also London return on the same airline around the same time for $1199 per person.

Brent Thomas, commercial director for the House of Travel, said the fares were "ridiculously" low.

"We have experienced significant growth in last-minute bookings for the UK and Europe with many customers planning on heading to the northern hemisphere this year. Return flights to Europe below a thousand dollars truly is a bargain."

Airlines offer low lead in prices to give them certainty over loads several months out and do deals with travel agents to bring fares down further. While the rate of airline growth has slowed here in the last 18 months, competition between them is still keeping a lid on prices on most routes.

Thomas said there were also deals to the United States on including Honolulu return for $689 a person and Los Angeles and San Francisco from $879 per person.

Travel dates vary by destination with Los Angeles between August and November.

The agent says airlines including Air New Zealand, Qantas, Virgin Australia, Hawaiian Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Emirates and Fiji Airlines will be promoting offers on the day.

Pacific flights include Fiji for $479, Rarotonga $389 and Samoa from $469.

Bali, where Air New Zealand competes with Emirates on non-stop flights start at $649 return and Hong Kong from $699.

"Kiwis love the close proximity that Fiji and Australia offer. And with a climate suitable for year-round travel which makes it convenient to visit any time, it's of little surprise they are two of our top selling destinations. Our continued focus and energy into these markets is certainly working for us as we achieve double digit growth in these markets," said Thomas.

The Travel Bazaar will held at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane.