New Zealand commodity prices lifted in April and were significantly higher in March than previously reported, ANZ Bank's monthly commodity price index shows.
The ANZ world commodity price index lifted 2.5 per cent in April, following a corrected 4.1 per cent rise in March, ANZ said. The index is now 2.1 per cent higher than a year ago.
ANZ had previously said the index rose a monthly 1.4 per cent in March and fell 2.1 per cent on the year. Today's revision shows it rose an annual 0.6 per cent in March.
In local currency terms, the April index rose 4.2 per cent on the month and 8.4 per cent on the year.
ANZ now says the NZ dollar index rose 4.1 per cent in March and 5.3 per cent on the year, having previously said it rose 1.4 per cent in the month and 2.5 per cent on the year.