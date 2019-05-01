Jamie Tuuta as has been appointed chairman of the New Zealand Tourism Board (Tourism NZ) and Roger Sharp as his deputy.

The appointments are part of a shakeup of the board by Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Tuuta replaces Kerry Prendagast whose term was extended a year while changes were being made.

The appointments were announced at the inaugural Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards at Parliament this evening.

"The tourism environment has changed dramatically in recent years and both Jamie Tuuta and Roger Sharp possess the right skills and experience to provide expert leadership to the board," Davis said.

"A mix of significant visitor growth, changes in technology and digital media, and the Government's upcoming Tourism Strategy mean that there are a number of challenges and opportunities for the board.

Tuuta has been on the board of Tourism New Zealand since 2013.

He is currently the chairman of Māori Television, the Taranaki Mounga Project and Te Ohu Kaimoana Trustee Ltd. Tuuta is also a recipient of the 2010 Sir Peter Blake Emerging Leadership Award and the 2016 Young Māori Business Leader.

Tuuta is of Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Tama, Te Ati Awa, Ngāti Maru and Taranaki Tuturu descent.



Sharp is also on the Tourism New Zealand board and is also the chairman of online travel booking firm Webjet.

''He has deep understanding of the Asia-Pacific and global inbound travel markets, the international context and the social licence issues currently facing the tourism sector,'' said Davis.

"I am confident that the new perspectives brought to the table by both Jamie and Roger are going to be an asset for Tourism New Zealand."

Tourism New Zealand is funded by the government to market this country overseas. Its budget was close to $120 million last year.

Davis thanked Prendergast for the ''dedication she has shown in guiding Tourism New Zealand to become a visionary, world-leading tourism organisation.''

Seven of New Zealand's top destinations for visitor experience were recognised at the Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards tonight in Wellington.

Qualmark is New Zealand tourism's official mark of quality.

Gregg Anderson, Qualmark general manager, said the winners "adopted a blend of conventional and traditional practices to support long-term environmental, financial and community sustainability."

The 2019 Qualmark 100% Pure Experience Award recipients:

• Camp Glenorchy - Eco Retreat (Central Otago)

• Franz Josef Glacier Guides - Glacier Heli Hike (West Coast)

• Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa (Canterbury)

• Kaitiaki Adventures - Raft the Kaituna (Bay of Plenty)

• Real Journeys - Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise (Fiordland)

• Redwoods Treewalk - Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights Experience (Bay of Plenty)

• Rotorua Canopy Tours - The Ultimate Canopy Tour (Bay of Plenty)