UPDATE 5.15pm: Episode one is now on Neon, Sky says.

The final season of Game of Thrones kicked off at 1pm on Sky TV's Soho channel, as scheduled (the 1pm screening is a simulcast with HBO in the US, where it's Sunday night; they'll be a repeat screening at 8.30pm).

But while Soho viewers were enjoying GoT fresh off the satellite, subscribers to Sky's on-demand streaming service Neon were left scratching their heads.

Where was GoT, and when will hit Neon?, they have been asking on Twitter

Like winter, it's coming - but no one seems to know exactly when.

"It will be up Neon later today," a Sky spokeswoman says.

"As soon as it's available we'll send out an update via social and app alerts."

Problem: many fans say they'll stay off Twitter and Facebook for fear of spoilers.

Don't give up - the stream is coming.

In another twist, others were baffled that once the show was on Neon, they would only be able to download a single episode, not binge watch.

Welcome to the world of broadcast TV, Generation Netflix: HBO is releasing one episode per week on its channel in the US, so that's all you'll get online.

Source: Parrot Analytics.

The better news for Sky is that Parrot Analytics - which analyses social media mentions to assess a show's buzz - is tracking the usual huge spike in interest for GoT; in fact, more so than ever before.

Parrot VP Samuel Statler says, "My team has analysed the audience demand in New Zealand for Game of Thrones in the lead-up to Season 8 and we have found that it is currently 95 times more in-demand than the average TV show in New Zealand.

This level of demand easily puts Game of Thrones into our "Exceptional" category; only 0.01% of all TV shows are able to achieve this level of success in New Zealand.

During the lead-up to the premiere of season 8 today, the chart clearly shows that demand for the last season of Game of Thrones is significantly higher than during any of the prior two seasons: