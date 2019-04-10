A Kiwi kombucha company has had to pull some of its advertising after using the words "get fruct" in its campaign.

A large outdoor poster for Remedy Kombucha drink showed a photo of a hand holding a bottle of Remedy Kombucha. The text said: "TELL SUGAR TO GET FRUCT".

Two complainants were concerned about the use of the word "FRUCT",

D Revans was concerned the slogan was too close to the f-word and completely inappropriate to be shown in the Botany town shopping centre where children could see it.

M Wagstaff said it was offensive, designed to shock and an obvious play on the commonly used expletive. He had seen it in Sylvia Park in plain view at ground level on an advertising billboard.

Wagstaff drew the ASA to the unruly British tourists whose "vile behaviour" had "aroused the ire of everyone in this country yet a blind eye is turned to signage that any visitor to our country can judge our apparently low standards by".

However, the company said the advertisement, part of a campaign which began in October last year, did not contain any strong or obscene language.

It said the word "fruct" was a shortened term for "fructose", which is a type of sugar.

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint about Remedy Kombucha's use of the words "Tell sugar to get fruct" in its campaign. Image / ASA

The slogan "TELL SUGAR TO GET FRUCT" was a bold way of saying "no" to sugar, it did not depict the actual word "f--k" and "fruct" was not used in an aggressive manner or in conjunction with any offensive imagery.

The company described the connection between 'fruct' and 'f**k' to be an "obscure connection and we do not intend or expect that this connection will be made by young children".

"Especially given the spelling of 'fruct' is quite different to the word 'f**ked', and phonetically 'fruct' can be pronounced as either 'frooked' or 'frucked'."

However, the complaints board disagreed and said the public would automatically read the word 'fruct' as 'f**ked' because not all consumers knew the word 'fructose' was a type of sugar.

The advertisement was also located in public places, such as shopping malls, giving unrestricted access for anyone in the vicinity, including children.

Meanwhile, a post on the Netflix Facebook that read: 'F*** it's hot' was settled after the company agreed to change the wording to 'Heck it's hot'.

A complainant dubbed the post as "pretty disgusting" and initially Netflix disputed the statement constituted an advertisement. However, it later advised it had changed.

The complaints board said the post did fit the definition as it was "likely to influence consumer opinion in relation to Netflix".

However, as it had been updated the board ruled the matter was settled.