About 4000 Waiheke households are without broadband following a suspected cut in fibre from mainland Auckland.

Chorus said in a statement it has technical teams investigating a suspected fibre cut between Howick and Waiheke at around 3.00pm this afternoon.

A number of Chorus telecommunications services are impacted including both copper and fibre broadband on the island.

"Chorus would like to apologise to those impacted and is working to restore services as quickly as possible."

The company says it will provide an update with an estimated restore time as soon as possible.

A spokesman said a technical team was dispatched into Auckland traffic about 4pm to find out if the problem is an electronic fault at Howick or a fibre cut on land or under the sea.

Outages like this typically occur when contractors doing roadworks cut through the core fibre.

"If it's a technical issue on land or a fibre cut on land then it might take a number of hours to restore service to the island," the spokesman said.

"If it's sub sea ... I've not experienced what a sub sea cut would mean in terms of how long it would take."

Waiheke's Ultrafast Broadband build was completed in 2016, with more than 5600 local homes and businesses connected.