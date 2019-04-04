Keen Tauranga shoppers were lining up before dawn to be the first customers through the doors at the city's newest mega-mall.

Tauranga Crossing opened its doors to 45 new stores, 17 new dining options and an 800-seat cinema in stage two of the $150 million development in Tauriko yesterday.

Early riser Jenny Walker arrived at 5.45am to be first in line to shop at global fashion brand H&M, which was opening its first Tauranga store at the centre.

Walker lived in Tauranga but was from Canada, where she said the brand was "pretty big".

"In Canada we line up the night before with our sleeping bags," she said. "I thought I was going to be late."

Jenny Walker was first in line to shop at global fashion brand H&M's first Tauranga store. Photo / Andrew Warner

Wearing a leopard-print H&M scarf, Walker said she liked the brand because it was good quality for an affordable price.

"I bought my scarf 10 years ago and it has lasted since then," she said.

Natasha Peacock, Ashley Brown and her baby daughter Annabel Lake and Grace Aanedwiel had waited in line since 6.20am.

"We wanted to make sure we were in the first 100 so we got up early," Peacock said.

"It is pretty good having one of these on this side of Tauranga," Aanedwiel said.

Opening of Tauranga Crossing mall. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga sisters Sophia and Neve Fraser-Brown waited arrived at 6.40am to get their place in line.

"It's great that Tauranga had the opportunity to have a new shopping mall," Sophia said.

Tauriko resident Wendy Lowe was excited to have a shopping mall in her neighbourhood.

"The best thing that happened here was Pak'nSave but this is huge."

The line continued to grow as hundreds of shoppers waited patiently to see inside stage two of the new complex.

Shoppers get their first look inside the newest stage of Tauranga Crossing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Wharekura o Mauao students performed a rousing haka and former radio host Jay Reeve lead a countdown before children from Tauriko, Greenpark and Taumata schools dropped the ribbon - and the doors clicked open for hundreds of shoppers to file in.

Many headed to the H&M store to witness about 50 staff dance to a number of songs to welcome in their first customers.

The new mall houses some of Tauranga's newest stores including global fashion retailer H&M, lingerie store Bras N Things, City Chic and Skechers.

A two-level dining area and entertainment precinct, featuring an 800-seat Event Cinema complex and Vmax screen with full recliner chairs and double day beds, has also opened as part of stage two.

H&M's country sales manager for New Zealand Daniel Lattemann inside the Tauranga store. Photo / Andrew Warner

On completion, the 47,000sq m shopping complex will house up to 70 fashion, general merchandise and service retailers.

Tauranga Crossing chief executive Steve Lewis said it was great to be able to finally open the doors to the public.

"This is a culmination of many hours of hard work by many people," he said.

Lewis said about 1000 people were employed in retail and restaurants inside the mall. "It is great for the economy," he said.

Tauranga Crossing chief executive Steve Lewis. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mayor Greg Brownless said was excited to see the city's new megamall open.

"It is going to make a busy area even busier," he said. "It is destination shopping."

Councillor Leanne Brown said it was great to have a mall on each side of the city in Tauranga and the Mount.

"It is a game-changer for retail and hospitality for Tauranga," she said. "Our research shows locals prefer to shop in their local areas."

Priority One chief Nigel Tutt said it was a great development for the city.

"It reflects Tauranga maturing as a city and provides better amenities for our growing city," he said.



