Tourism New Zealand will next week start advertising the country around the world after the Christchurch terror attacks forced it to pull ads.

The government-funded organisation says following consultation within its markets and key agencies and a review of trend data, it will resume activity next Monday.

Following the attacks, Tourism NZ immediately paused all global marketing activity. Much of its $45 million annual advertising budget is spent on digital channels Facebook and YouTube that have faced intense criticism since the March 15 attacks.

Like many other advertisers, Tourism NZ opted to cut advertising so that online advertising promoting the country wasn't appearing alongside global media stories about the attack.

It believed the promotion could appear insensitive and inappropriate for readers and it says pausing was standard practice among destination marketers.

The organisation's chief executive, Stephen England-Hall, said each market would resume activity in a way that was ''appropriate to their audience'' and circumstances.

Tourism NZ's key markets include Australia, China, Britain, the United States, Germany and Japan.

''New Zealanders' response to the attacks demonstrated what is unique and special about New Zealand – our people and our values,'' said England-Hall.

The country had been credited for its reaction and he said there had not been any significant impact on the sector as a result of the attack, which killed 50 people.

It would continue to assess visitor numbers, which have been running at a record high - beyond 3.8 million a year.

''This is of course something that will continue to be monitored and something that the sector has an important role to play in over the coming months. We look forward, more than ever, to proudly showcasing New Zealand, our people and our warm welcome on the global stage."

Tourism NZ says it consulted widely with the tourism industry, and says the response was overwhelmingly positive and supportive.

Air New Zealand has also paused its Facebook advertising and has yet to resume.