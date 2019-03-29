Air New Zealand has appointed Jennifer Sepull as the airline's new chief digital officer.

She will be on the airline's executive and starts work on May 1, replacing Avi Golan who has left the company.

The top digital role is a key position in the airline which is exploring more ways of transforming its operations to be more efficient with fewer ''pain points'' for passengers.

Sepull has more than 20 years of digital and technology leadership experience from around the globe.

She previously served as vice president and chief information officer for United States military financial firm, USAA Financial Services.

Prior to that she was vice president and chief information officer for Kimberly-Clark and was formerly chief information officer at Honda Motor Company in the United States.

She has also held positions with IBM and in various start-up technology organisations as well as serving on several customer advisory boards, including with IBM and Gartner.

Sepull, who has studied at Chapman University in California and Harvard, currently serves as a member of the technical advisory group for the London Stock Exchange.

Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said securing someone of her global standing and leadership capability to the airline will further accelerate its digital transformation.

He said the airline's digital strategy was crucial to the airline's success.

''We are thrilled to have someone of Ms Sepull's standing choose to make New Zealand home and to join us in helping supercharge our airline and nation's success," said Luxon.

Sepull said she was excited to join the airline.

"Technology is at the core of enabling growth, simplification, and an outstanding customer experience. I look forward to working with Air New Zealand's executive and digital teams on this next exciting chapter in the airline's history."

Golan was the first digital chief serving on the airline's now nine-strong executive from 2016 to 2018.