Mercury says it will build a 33-turbine wind farm at Turitea near Palmerston North at a cost of $256 million.

It is the first big power station announcement for five years and will add to Mercury's Waikato hydro and geothermal power plants and a trial solar scheme in Auckland.

Mercury's chief executive, Fraser Whineray, says that current market conditions indicate that new renewable energy capacity is required for New Zealand.

The plant will contribute $30 million a year to earnings, assuming an average generation price of $75/MWh.

Advertisement

The company has been working towards wind farm development for 15 years.

The 119MW Turitea wind farm will generate 470GWh per annum on average, enough electricity to power 210,000 cars.

When generation connects to the national grid at Linton from late 2020, Turitea will be New Zealand's third largest wind farm.

It will be the first large-scale generation addition to New Zealand's capacity since 2014.

The $256m project was part of a potential investment of just over $1 billion in wind energy.

The Turitea project will be funded from existing debt facilities.

Mercury has contracted Vestas-New Zealand Wind Technology, a local subsidiary of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (the world's largest wind turbine supplier), to build and maintain the Turitea wind farm for 25 years.

Mercury has consent to build 60 turbines and transmission and other infrastructure from this project is scaled to support the development of the remaining 27 turbines at Turitea and on the Puketoi range to the east.

Mercury has consents for a 53-turbine wind farm there.

The company says Turitea and Puketoi are regarded as preeminent among existing opportunities for wind farm development in New Zealand due to a combination of high average wind speeds and proximity to the national grid.

"With this announcement, Mercury has realised the 'awesome foursome' of renewables - hydro, geothermal, solar and wind - that enhance our contribution to New Zealand's green energy future," Whineray said.

The development of the wind farm would provide jobs in the area.

And, when we break ground for this in a matter of months, it further establishes the Manawatu as New Zealand's hub for wind energy production. It's one of the best locations in the world.''

Mercury already generates around 6800GWh of renewable electricity a year - about 16 per cent of New Zealand's total electricity generation.

It operates solar business Mercury Solar, and has a 60kWp solar array at its Penrose R&D centre.

Mercury also owns 19.99 per cent of Tilt Renewables, which operates and develops wind farms in New Zealand and Australia.