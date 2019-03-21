Qatar Airways will introduce its patented Qsuite business class service to its daily Auckland flights from June 1.

The long-awaited move has been welcomed by a travel agent as a "win-win" for passengers.

It is the industry's first-ever double bed available in business class, and can be set up as a private cabin for up to four people with privacy panels that stow away, a first in the industry.

The Qsuites are being retrofitted to existing aircraft as well as being installed in new widebody planes among the airline's 250-strong fleet.

Advertisement

Qatar flies a Boeing 777-200LR with an older style 2-2-2 seating configuration on the Auckland-Doha route, the airline's longest commercial flight.

Qatar Airways' senior manager for Australasia, Adam Radwanski, said the new product was a sign of its commitment to offering choice in this market.

So far pricing for business class flights before and after the introduction of Qsuites is about the same on the airline's website, but on other routes there have been reports of a $140 surcharge being introduced.

Qsuites were unveiled in March 2017, soon after Qatar began its daily flights, which can take 17 hours-plus, to New Zealand.

Victoria Courtney, Flight Centre NZ general manager product, said partly because of increased competition driving lower fares, and the quality of Qatar's aircraft and service, "the combination of both comfort and affordability has been a win-win for customers." The service would be particularly attractive to business travellers.

Being able to create a private conference space for four people with the moveable dividers would maximise the use of time in the air, good for those business travellers flying together and with limited time between meetings.

The dine on demand service and "Do Not Disturb" option available on the door were also great for business travellers.

"Going to Doha is a long flight, and you want some time to change your body clock to the destination. Having more control over your meal times and sleep habits is a great way to do that and will be incredibly impactful for jetlag," Courtney said.