Emirates Team New Zealand says proposed anchor fees planned for Auckland are ''extremely'' short sighted.

It says the superyachts that can't find berths and have to anchor around the harbour will not come here if they are stung by excessive fees.

The Marine Industry Association has said a proposed anchor fee - $23 per metre per day on vessels 40m - was scalping and would drive off vessels that spend millions of dollars on repairs and tourist activities while staying here.

A Team NZ spokesman said that in Valencia in 2007 and Bermuda in 2017 attempts to ''gouge'' the superyacht owners meant they simply didn't come.

Advertisement

An Auckland councillor who's backing the fee, Chris Darby, says the extra workload faced by the harbour master should be paid for by superyacht owners, not ratepayers.

He has said he was confident that many superyachts (which start at 25m in length) will still turn up but ratepayers should not be subsidising their ''seriously rich'' owners.

However, Team NZ said the example of Sardinia imposing a similar fee and its detrimental effect on the superyacht visits was a very well-illustrated case that owners will simply choose to go to other destinations around the world out of principle at being unnecessarily gouged.

The team had a strong relationship with and Auckland Council and its development arm Panuku around accommodating superyachts within the America's Cup Village and would welcome them in typical Kiwi fashion.

''But by all estimates the demand for the 73 America's Cup village berths will far exceed the supply, so there will be a large number of superyachts that will need to anchor around the Hauraki Gulf that could simply otherwise decide not to come when stung with an excessive fee just to drop an anchor,'' Team NZ said.

The anchor fee could cost a 50m superyacht close to $1200 a day and Busfield said that without the threat of the charge 160 of the vessels could turn up for the Cup in 2021.

Cruise ships which don't berth at wharves are also a target for the new charge, which could be in place by July 1.

NZ Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan said his organisation was opposing the fee even though few ships have to anchor in the harbour.

It would affect the 348m Ovation of the Seas which faces extra daily fees of more than $8000 on top of an estimated $60,000 a day it already is charged.

O'Sullivan said a few cruise ships also anchor off Waiheke Island and would be hit by the charge.

The skipper of a superyacht who came here for Team New Zealand's successful defence of the America's Cup in 2000 said he was ''welcomed with open arms'' then.

Miami-based captain Michael Dailey, who contacted the Herald, said the proposed anchor charge could result in the country ''shooting itself in the financial foot''.

Word of the charge would spread very quickly throughout the industry.

''This proposed fleecing of the large yachts that had previously considered visiting during the period of this next Cup will be the least of your troubles. The marine industry in and around Auckland in particular and as a whole in New Zealand, as well as Aucklanders in general will all suffer for years and years beyond this America's Cup,'' Dailey said.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) estimates a visit from a superyacht one contributes more than $1 million to our economy but in many cases the return can exceed $5 million.

"We have focused our efforts on developing and deepening our relationships in the superyacht market, including with owners, investors and international superyacht brokerage houses, so it's fantastic to see these efforts paying off,'' said Ateed's general manager of destination, Steve Armitage.