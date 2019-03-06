A controversial rape-themed game has been pulled from an online video game platform.

This comes after a Herald article published yesterday, expressing concerns about the game not having to pass any local censorship before being listed on the Steam gaming platform, which is used by as many as 150 million users.

Numerous international news sites also published similar stories questioning how a game like this can be made available to the public.

Steam parent company Valve has now released a statement saying it has decided not to distribute the game on its platform.

"Much of our policy around what we distribute is, and must be, reactionary—we simply have to wait and see what comes to us via Steam Direct," the statement said.

"We then have to make a judgment call about any risk it puts to Valve, our developer partners, or our customers. After significant fact-finding and discussion, we think 'Rape Day' poses unknown costs and risks and therefore won't be on Steam."

The statement went on to address concerns about the limitations such moves may place on free speech.

"We respect developers' desire to express themselves, and the purpose of Steam is to help developers find an audience, but this developer has chosen content matter and a way of representing it that makes it very difficult for us to help them do that."

While Steam has pulled the game, it does not have a monopoly in this space and there is every possibility that Rape Day could reappear on other sites with lower standards than Steam.

Deputy chief censor Jared Mullen says digital game titles are not required to be classified in New Zealand prior to sale.

However, the police and members of the public can submit digital titles to the Classification Office for consideration.

The Chief Censor has previously banned digital games Criminal Girls and Gal Gun: Double Peace in response to concerns over the content of those games.