Australian mining magnate and political hopeful Clive Palmer has shifted control of his business empire to New Zealand.

The Australian reports that Palmer's private company Mineralogy is now owned by a company called Mineralogy International Ltd (MIL) registered in New Zealand.



Companies Office records show that the New Zealand company was incorporated on December 14, 2018, alongside two other companies.

Palmer is currently campaigning to win parliamentary seats in Australia on the slogan "Make Australia Great".

Palmer rejected suggestions that shifting his key assets to New Zealand was hypocritical in light of his political campaigning, saying that he invests throughout the world.

Earlier this year, Palmer was one of the biggest movers on the Forbes Aussie rich list, reclaiming a position as one of the 50 richest people in Australia.

This came just three years after his Queensland Nickel company folded with debts of A$300 million ($319m) in 2016, causing the loss of hundreds of jobs at its Townsville refinery.

Forbes said Palmer, 64, has an estimated fortune of US$1.8 billion, placing him at number 20.

- Additional reporting News.com.au